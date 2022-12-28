On Dec. 15, 2022, Kimberly Garvin passed away peacefully in her sleep at home. She was 54 years young.
Kim is survived by her husband, Scott; her sons, Michael, Caleb and Lucas; her mother, Marian Carlin; brothers, Chip, Kevin and Daryl; and sister Andrea.
Kim was a very active member of our community, bringing her light to everything she touched. A large number of friends, family, acquaintances will miss this beautiful soul tremendously, as she was so well loved, by so many.
Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, at 3 p.m. in the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Hailey.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you donate to Emmanuel Thrift Shop, P.O. Box 576, Hailey, Idaho 83333
Kim’s mantra in life: “Nothing is special unless you make it special.”
