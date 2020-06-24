Kevin Cincotta passed away on April 25, 2020, in La Jolla, Calif., after a yearlong battle with cancer. Respected and loved by all who he encountered, Kevin was a legend in this community and considered by many to be The Man.
Kevin was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Oct. 8, 1953, but his parents moved him and his four younger siblings to San Diego, Calif., after his father returned from the Korean War. California was much more suited to Kev and his immense athletic prowess as he excelled especially in golf and surfing. Invited to join the Wind and Sea surf club as a freshman in high school, he would leave as the captain of his high school team, winning countless contests and the respect of the surfing community.
Faced with a decision to pursue his surfing career in Hawaii or travel back to New York to work on Wall Street with family, Kev decided to give the big city a try. The city was not for him and he moved back after a year. Once back in La Jolla, Kev and a few friends immediately sought greener pastures in a distant, mysterious land known as Idaho.
He landed in McCall first, building a log cabin for his friends’ family and completing it in the fall of 1972. Work dried up so Kev hopped in a car with another friend and ended up in Ketchum, where he immediately fell in love with the area and the lifestyle it afforded him. His first job was with Scott USA, where he made friendships that would endure for the rest of his life.
Seeing an opportunity in the homebuilding sector, Kev pivoted back to his high school construction roots and jumped onto the flurry of new projects in the valley. By 1987 he had his own company with a very solid reputation. He soon combined his skills with Storey Construction to create one of the best custom homebuilding companies in the valley, building some of the most iconic homes bearing well known ownerships, something he was immensely proud of. Working after hours and on the weekends, Kevin also completed his own custom home in 1992 with the help of his friends and colleagues, many of whom were paid with 12-packs and random favors.
While work was a very important part of Kevin’s life, it was not the only thing he excelled at. Since Idaho lacked a beach, Kev made the best of the situation by mastering kayaking, spending countless hours running the Middle Fork, the Salmon and many other rivers. He bought his first ski pass in 1973 and never looked back, teaching himself how to shred and buying a season’s pass almost every single year after. In the summers Kevin terrorized the golf course, winning club championships at every single golf course in the valley. The 10-foot-tall packed trophy case attests to his greatness of the game. Also an avid softball player, Kevin led many of his teams to league championships.
In addition to a booming career, a new wife and quite a few athletic championships, Kevin also welcomed into the world his two fiery sons, Ryan and Barrett. He was an amazing father and held immense pride in his boys and their accomplishments and dedicated his life to their well-being until the very end.
Kevin is survived by his sons, Ryan and Barrett; his brothers and sister, Brian, Terry, Sean and Erin; and his mother, Rosemary.
A celebration of life will be held this summer. More information and details to follow.
