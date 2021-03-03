Kenny Kimball fell asleep in death at noon on Wed., Feb 24, 2021. He was at home and surrounded by his family at the time of his peaceful passing. His doctors felt that COVID-19 triggered the long illness that finally took his life. He was an inspiration to his family and doctors with his positive attitude.
Kenny will be remembered as a real cowboy—a man who trained horses and knew cattle, loved to rodeo and could rope with the best of them. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends.
Born in San Jose, Calif., and raised on a ranch in Carey, Idaho, Kenny was the son of Harold and Mary Keeley Kimball.
After many years of working with horses, Kenny was head trainer at the Sun Valley Horsemen Center. It was at this time that Kenny met his wife, Mary Boulton, who was hired as director of the riding school at the center. Both “horse crazy,” they became good friends. They decided to join hearts and married in 1971. Mary gave birth to their son, Kyle (who followed in Kenny’s footsteps in some ways and became a roper, horse trainer, packer and hunting guide). They moved the operations to south of Bellevue, Idaho, where Mary will still be instructing riders.
Kenny pursued horseracing, becoming a well-respected trainer in the Northwest, winning many stakes races and breaking a few track records along the way. During the winter months, Kenny also raced horses with chariots.
He later took a break from race training to work for the Cove Ranch as “cow boss” for 11 years. Kenny and Mary conducted a resident school for young people who sought a career with horses.
Kenny even made time in the last year to develop his spiritual side. He enjoyed studying the Bible and died with the hope of being resurrected (Acts 24:15) back to earth (Ps 37:29) with Jesus Christ as king.
Kenny is survived by Mary, his wife of 49 years; son, Kyle, and daughter-in-law, Deborah; brothers, John and Lawrence (Darla); sister, Ramona; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and his stepson, Dan Parks, and stepdaughter, Jolene Parks.
Funeral/memorial/celebration of life for Kenny will be held on Zoom within the next few weeks. It will be invitation only. Go to Kenny Kimball’s Facebook page to request an invitation, and full obituary details on date and time will be posted there.
