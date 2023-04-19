Kenneth Douglas Mundie passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on April 3, 2023, due to natural causes. Born on October 7, 1925, in Los Angeles, Ken spent most of his childhood in Detroit, where he developed his love for sports. He was an avid tennis player and speed skater and enjoyed skiing throughout his life.
Ken served in the USMC in the South Pacific and used the GI Bill to attend art school. His talent for illustration landed him a job at Disney, where he worked on beloved films such as "Alice in Wonderland" and "101 Dalmatians." He later worked for the Washington Post, as well as North American Aviation and Friz Freleng, where he contributed to projects related to the Apollo space program and worked on TV shows like "The Wild Wild West" and movies like "The Great Race."
Ken’s talents extended beyond animation and illustration; he also directed and animated his own movie, "The Door," which was sold to Warner Brothers. He went on to work on various projects, including the "Fat Albert" pilot, "Two Friends" special, and a production of Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" in London.
Ken met the love of his life, Delores, while working at Leo Burnett Advertising. They fell in love and had one son, Morgan, who was born in Sun Valley, Idaho. Ken spent his final years in Hailey, Idaho, where he contributed storyboards to Saturday morning cartoons. He stopped making art only in his last few months when his strength finally ebbed.
Ken was predeceased by his father, James; his brother, James Jr.; his mother, Elizabeth; his sister, AnnaMae; his brother, William Reible; his sister, Lucille; and his nephew, Will. He is survived by his wife, Delores; his son, Morgan; his sister, Hazel Crljenko; his nieces, Sally (Greg) Hands and Nancy (George) Kelbley, and his nephew; John (Susan) Crljenko.
Please join us in celebrating Ken’s life on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Wood River Chapel in Hailey, Idaho. Ken will be remembered for his talent, tenacity, and his love for his family.
We invite family and friends to share a memory or leave a condolence at www.woodriverchapel.com.
