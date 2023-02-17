Kenneth D. Millward, 76, a resident of Hailey and formerly of Fairfield, passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Please join us for a celebration of life in loving memory of Kenny on Feb. 25 from noon to 3 p.m. at Mahoney’s Bar and Grill in Bellevue.
