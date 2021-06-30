On June 6, 2021, Buss passed away peacefully at Hospice House North surrounded by his wife, Marlys, and three children, Marga, Karla and Todd. He was born on April 15, 1925, in Ogden, Utah, the fifth of 10 children—Janet, Dick, Darwin, Ruth, Buss, Maryloo, Dean, Carolyn, Kathryn and Julie.
At the age of 17, he left high school early to join the U.S. Navy in World War II. He trained at Farragut Naval Training Station and was assigned to the USS Guadalcanal aircraft carrier, patrolling in the Atlantic. He was a member of the crew that captured the U-505 submarine, a German U-boat, now on display at the Museum of Science & Industry in Chicago.
When the war ended, he left the Navy, went to college and graduated from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, majoring in Speech. He worked at Sun Valley after college as a ski instructor and on the ski patrol and it was there he met his wife, Marlys Holmgren, from Minnesota. They were married on June 19, 1954. Buss and Marlys moved to Spokane soon after where Buss worked as an insurance adjuster for Farmers Insurance. He also worked as the director of the ski school at Mt. Spokane starting in 1963. He enjoyed a life-long love of skiing into his 80s, skiing at Schweitzer from the 1970s into the mid-2000s.
In the 1970s, he purchased an Allied Van Lines agency, owning that business until he retired. Buss and Marlys purchased a fixer-upper cabin in Cavanaugh Bay at Priest Lake in the late 80s and spent many retirement years on the renovation; he enjoyed a challenging do-it-your-self project. Many memorable days were spent at Priest Lake with family. He was a talented woodworker, spending most of his time when home in his shop after retiring. He built many heirloom furniture pieces that will be cherished by family. Buss and Marlys lived in their Spokane home on Wandermere Golf Course for 61 years.
Buss is survived by his wife, Marlys, and their three children, Marga Powell (Craig) from Newport, Wash.; Karla Roberts (Kingsley Parker) from Hudson, N.Y.; and Todd Roberts (Jamie) from Colbert, Wash. Buss has six grandchildren (Marshall, Ame, Skyler, Jadelyn, Abbie and Cooper) and four great grandchildren and two great step-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Carolyn Maxwell and Kathryn Provard in Utah and Julie Richmond in Colorado and sister-in-law Kay Roberts (Dean) in Utah and scores of nieces and nephews.
A private family memorial will be held later this summer. We wish to thank Dr. Woodruff at Spokane Teaching Health Clinic for his wonderful virtual care and for being a caring and compassionate advocate for Buss. We also want to thank the excellent staff with Palliative Care of Spokane, Hospice of Spokane and Hospice House North.
