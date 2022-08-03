Kendall Morgan

Kendall Ryan Morgan, born July 10, 1975, died Saturday July 16, 2022, as the result of a motorcycle accident.
A longtime Wood River Valley resident, Kendall was instantly recognizable by his 6-foot-7-inch frame, his beautiful blue eyes and his wide, genuine smile. Always happiest outdoors, he spent as much time as possible exuberantly skiing, fishing, hiking, camping out, riding his motorcycle and paragliding. He lived a big, extreme, adventure-packed life.
He was, above all, kind, authentic, curious and warm. He gave the best, most solid hugs, had a sly sense of humor and was a world-class listener. It is hard to overstate what a proud and loving father and devoted son he was.
To honor Kendall's wishes, on Wednesday, July 20, a small group of family and friends gathered on a crystal clear morning at the base of Bald Mountain to celebrate Kendall's life. His ashes were scattered over Baldy from a paraglider by his daughter Coral, accompanied by family friend Chuck Smith and a brilliantly colorful armada of fellow pilots.
Preceded in death by his beloved partner, Stacy Geissler, Kendall is survived by his daughter, Coral Morgan; mother, Cherry Hertler; father, Bill Hertler; father, George Morgan; step-mother, Cynthia Lindsay; brother, Chris Morgan; step-brother, Mark Hertler; half-brother, Zach Morgan; and a fiercely loyal group of close friends.
