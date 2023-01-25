Kendall passed away at home in Ketchum, Idaho, on Dec. 26 at age 85 after a long flight with Alzheimer’s Disease. She passed peacefully with family by her side. She was a loving wife, a devoted mother and loyal friend.
Kendall was born in Everett, Washington, on Oct. 15, 1937. She spent her early adult life in Oregon, where she was a teacher, an avid skier and a volunteer at All Saints Episcopal Church, Cub Scouts and the Oregon Symphony.
Moving to Ketchum/Sun Valley more than 20 years ago, she continued to ski, hike and enjoy the outdoor activities while volunteering at the Sun Valley Jazz Festival, Sun Valley Symphony, Dollars for Scholars and the American Legion. She could always be seen walking her dog with her neighbors in the Warm Springs area of her home with a big smile and a hug for everyone. Many days, up until a short time ago, she could be found in the swimming pool doing water aerobics with her friends. She would also make frequent trips back to Oregon to spend time with her grandchildren as they grew from babies to young adults.
Survivors include her loving husband, Ron; children Steve (Kate) Simon, Janet (CR) Duffie, Gretchen Ames; brother Steve (Lindy) Goggans; stepchildren Debbie (Bryan) Jonathan, Laurie (Perry) Jones, Mike Johnson, David (Lisa) Johnson; and eleven grandchildren.
The family suggests remembrances to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley, https://hpcwrv.org.
