Kelly Thurber passed away peacefully July 20 following a courageous battle with breast cancer.
Born and raised in Sun Valley, she carried her love and passion for the beautiful mountains, trails, rivers, lakes, wildflowers and wildlife in her enduring spirit. She was kind to all, quiet, humble, respectful, curious, adventurous and mildly mischievous among her treasured friends. She had an indomitable spirit and immense compassion for those in need or struggling. She was cleverly artistic, attentive to detail, a voracious reader and had a joyous sense of humor, which often brought out the best in friends and strangers.
She was preceded in death by her incredible parents, Don and Buckie Thurber, but carried their life’s lessons and amazing shared family adventures, lore and love for nature with her, always. She is survived by her adoring sister and family, Wendy and Greg Gross (Wilmette, Illinois); their daughter and her family, Jamie and Eliot Pattee, and Zoe (Pitt, Pennsylvania), who kept Kelly buoyant and made her intensely proud; her brother, Scott Thurber (Carey, Idaho), for whom Kelly was a hero in her brave fight against illness, and in her compassionate demeanor.
We can be grateful that she is enjoying her ride across the galaxy, free, at peace, headed for her next most excellent adventure. Thank you to all of her treasured friends and supporters who touched her life graciously, and generously, and who recognized her for the beautiful, sincere, true uncut gem that she was. She will be greatly missed. Happy trails, sweet Kelly!
