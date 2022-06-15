Kelly Longe

Kelly Patrick Longe, 32, was born July 12, 1989, in Naperville, Illinois. He left this earth the same way he lived his life—on his own terms-—in the beautiful Sawtooth Mountains of Idaho on June 10, 2022.
After graduating from York High School in York, Maine, he received his undergraduate degree from the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado. Before, during and after his college years, you could find Kelly adventuring outdoors. Whether he was skiing, biking or climbing, when he was outside, he was exactly where he wanted to be.
Kelly moved to the Wood River Valley shortly after his graduation, where the valley and surrounding mountains became his home. Having spent much of his earlier years, along with his family, in Ketchum, Idaho, Kelly’s creative and sensitive soul flourished here. He and his father boldly opened the men’s lifestyle store, Earl's Authentics, a purveyor of quality wares for men, along Sun Valley Road. Opening the store was an experience that enriched their lives. All who entered the doors there were in for a robust chat with Kel and fitted for some effortlessly cool threads.
Kelly’s brave and fearless, but humble personality and wry sense of humor was unmatched in authenticity. He loved his family and friends deeply, and they loved him just as much. He unapologetically refused to live an ordinary life! He searched for ways to express his ideas, his creativity and his knowledge (mostly self-taught) with such ambition as if he knew he had less time to fit it all in. He strived to master his passions and share them with the ones he loved.
Kelly now resides in heaven waiting for his family and friends to join him. He is survived by his parents who loved him more than life; his father, Kevin Longe, and wife, Linda; mother, Dawn King-Longe; sister, Kathleen Mills, and her husband, Alex Mills, and their daughter, Arya; brother, Morgan Briggs, and sister, Mia Briggs; his grandparents, Patrick and Janet Longe, Lorraine King; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins who will all forever love and miss him. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Earl King, for whom he named Earl's Authentics.
Kelly made the most of his time, and will always be remembered and never forgotten. Anyways … who wants to get out for a rip?
#everywhereilookiseemydreams
A service for Kelly will be held on Friday, June 17, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 201 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley, Idaho at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to Kelly’s favorite charities, NAMI of Wood River, BCRD, Sawtooth Avalanche Center and Custer County Search and Rescue.
