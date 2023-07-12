Kathryn Besteman

Kathryn Josephine Besteman passed away peacefully on May 29, 2023, in her home in St. George, Utah. Kay is survived by John V. Besteman, her loving husband.
Kay was raised in Spokane, Washington, and attended Lewis and Clark High School. She received a scholarship to Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington, where she graduated with honors in 1952, majoring in speech therapy. Kay had a 30-year career in education from 1952 to 1982 as a speech therapist, classroom educator, and school administrator.
Kay was a mother of three girls: Janet, Mary, and Susan Bell. She is a grandmother to Joel Jorgensen, David Steinbach, Rocky Jorgensen, Virginia Steinbach Marable, and Emily Bell. She also has seven great-grandchildren.
Kay loved the outdoors, she was an avid skier, hiker, pickleball player, enjoyed tennis and golf and played competitive bridge. Kay was an accomplished artist and captured the beauty of Sun Valley and St. George with her many watercolors and art pieces.
Kay was an excellent listener and friend to many, loved by all who knew her. She always dressed well; she was elegant, smart, and strong.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Cancer Care Alliance, or your library of choice. A celebration of life will be in St. George in the fall.
