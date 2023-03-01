Kathrina Ingrid Heaphy of Hailey died Feb. 26, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Wood River Chapel. Friends may leave a condolence, share a memory or photo, at www.woodriverchapel.com.
