Kathleen Lenore Dietrich “Bunny” Manus passed away on July 31, 2021, at her home in Huntington Beach, California. She was 86.
Bunny was born in Los Angeles, California, on April 21, 1935, Easter Sunday, the only child of Aleen S. and Michael Dietrich. She attended Huntington Park High School, where she met many lifelong friends and enjoyed the beach and the Southern California lifestyle. She graduated with the class of 1952, then studied office administration at East Los Angeles Junior College. After a summer session in Honolulu, Hawaii, studying literature of the Pacific and hula, she was hired by Fairchild Semiconductor as a secretary, where she met Carl Manus, who was employed as an engineer.
Bunny and Carl married in 1958 and settled into an active life, which included being members of the San Onofre Surfing Club and the Whittier Ski Club.
In 1964, they welcomed their first daughter, Karla, and in 1967 their second daughter, Kerri. Bunny spent the mid-60s and early 70s in Laguna Beach, California, with immediate, extended and chosen family, enjoying beach weekends at San Onofre, tennis, skiing, family holidays, and volunteering in the PTA and Junior Women’s Club.
In 1974, the Manus family moved to Sun Valley, Idaho. Bunny was a skilled and organized executive secretary and office manager and worked in various positions in the Wood River Valley, including with Sun Valley Company, PRE Skis/WinterSports International, Scott USA and Dr. Randall Hermann. She was almost always “the face” and “the voice” of wherever she worked, the first point of contact, making sure everyone was greeted warmly and helped with professionalism. In her free time, she loved being in the beautiful outdoors with friends and family, skiing, playing tennis and supporting her girls in all their many activities.
Music was one of Bunny’s great joys. She was a founding member of the Presbyterian Church of the Bigwood choir and also loved singing in the seasonal chorales directed by Patty Parsons, often alongside Carl and Karla. Bunny loved traveling and planning/hosting events with friends and family. Trips to Hawaii, New York City and road trips across the United States, and elaborate events such as surprise birthday parties, weddings, and an epic 50th anniversary were her forté. She loved bringing people together to celebrate.
Bunny’s deep Christian faith was a guide and a comfort to her and an inspiration to anyone who met her. She was a member of the PCBW for over 40 years, and served as Clerk of Session several times.
In 2014, Bunny was blessed with her “grandgirls,” Avery and Hayden. She delighted in every minute of being “Grama Bunny” and enjoyed adorning them with her jewelry, putting on Chanel #5 and teaching them to play Go Fish.
In the fall of 2014, Bunny lost her beloved husband, Carl. In 2018, she said goodbye to the Wood River Valley and all her dear friends and moved back to California with her faithful dog, Samson. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by family.
Bunny is survived by her daughter, Karla Manus Kuepker (Adrian); her daughter, Kerri Manus Schuster (Stephen); granddaughters, Avery Grace Kuepker and Hayden Lenore Kuepker; step grandchildren, Ian Kuepker and Anna Kuepker; in-law grandchildren, Sylvie Escobar and Rhys Ferrito; extended family; chosen family and beloved friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Bunny’s name to either Mountain Humane or The Advocates.
“Faith, family and friends.”
Commented