Katherine Pleasants, who tragically passed away in Tacoma, Wash., on Nov. 7, 2020, will be joyfully remembered in a Celebration of Life at the Sawtooth Botanical Garden on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. at 1 p.m.
Katherine was a shining light in the Wood River Valley for many decades and was drawn to Sun Valley when she attended college in Twin Falls. She worked at Moritz Hospital, Sun Valley Resort, and several Ketchum stores and participated in local organizations. She became a beloved yoga instructor and taught at the YMCA, Zenergy, Sun Valley Resort and Yoga on the Mountain. She found her passion as a certified healing touch practitioner and shared her blessed talents with patients at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center.
The study and teaching of compassion and gratitude became her focus in a desire to contribute to a better world. Katherine devoted her life to loving and helping others--healing and inspiring wellness, encouraging all to lead happier, more peaceful lives.
As a deeply spiritual person and devout Catholic, Katherine attended the 8 a.m. service at Our Lady of The Snows Catholic Church most weekday mornings. She lived her faith walking in kindness, gentleness and joy while radiating light and goodness.
For those who had the good fortune to experience Katherine as a teacher, mentor, or friend, we carry the love and ease she inspired. Katherine had a profound sense of respect and trust for the mystery of life knowing a divine power, a oneness beyond that which we can see. She is deeply missed by all.
