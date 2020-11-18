On Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, Katherine Peggy Pleasants of Sun Valley, Idaho, passed away unexpectedly at age 60.
Katherine was a rare soul. Deeply kindhearted, she shared her positive energy and warmth with those whose lives she touched. She was born in Sherman, Texas, on May 8, 1960. The Pleasants family moved to Anchorage, Alaska, shortly afterward. Katherine graduated from Dimond High School and moved to Sun Valley to attend college at Idaho State in 1979. In 1991 she married the love of her life, Robert Smet, of Belgium. Katherine and Bob shared a passion for travel, exploring the world together and living for a time in Knokke-Heist on the Belgian coast. Both were drawn to the natural beauty of Sun Valley, settling there amongst a strong community of friends and neighbors.
An avid biker, hiker, skier and snowshoer, Katherine was happiest on outdoor adventures. She was a well-respected yoga instructor at the YMCA and the Sun Valley Resort, where her teachings helped others heal and connect. A beautiful spirit and devout member of Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, Katherine was an exceptionally compassionate person who volunteered with Healing Hands and practiced Reiki. Katherine led a life of joy and service. She will be missed by all her many friends.
Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Smet; her father, Mr. Barron Pleasants; and recently her beloved mother, Mrs. Lily Pleasants. She is survived by her sister, Grace Pleasants of Girdwood, Alaska, Box 983, Girdwood, Alaska 99587.
A memorial service will be planned for Katherine at a later date.
The Way to Happiness:
Keep your heart free from hate,
Your mind from worry
Live simple, accept little, give much.
Fill your life with love
Scatter sunshine, forget self, think of others
Do as you would be done.
