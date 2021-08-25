Karolyn Melvia Larson was born Sept. 17, 1939, to Claus Roland and Melvia Larson. She was raised on the family farm in Firth, Idaho, that her grandfather Claus Albert Larson homesteaded in 1902. She was the oldest of three siblings with a younger sister, Janice Larson (Maccarillo) and brother Richard Larson. Karolyn learned the value of hard work early in life with daily farm chores.
Karolyn graduated as valedictorian from Firth High School in 1957 and went on to attend Idaho State University, earning her degree and teaching certificate. She then taught second grade in Blackfoot, Idaho, for three years and during that time sang lead in the “Sweet Adeline Quartet.” Karolyn had a beautiful singing voice and was also an accomplished pianist and organist at Valley of Peace Lutheran Church when she later lived in Hailey, Idaho, through the 70s and 80s. She sang in many choirs throughout her life and especially loved being a part of the “Camerata singers” in Pocatello, Idaho.
Karolyn left Blackfoot for a teaching job in Fairfield, California, teaching mostly military students from Travis Air Force Base during the Vietnam War years. After four years in California, Karolyn moved to Phoenix, Arizona. Then, in 1970 she moved to Hailey, Idaho, for a job student teaching. She was then offered a job with Mountain Bell. While working in Hailey, Karolyn met Jay Phippen, then an architect and superintendent of construction of Hailey High School. They married in 1981 until Jay’s untimely passing three years later. Karolyn moved back to Pocatello in 1990 for eight years, then to Boise before taking early retirement due to a rare type of macular degeneration, which also affected her sister Janice, causing partial blindness. She was with Mountain Bell for 25 years prior to retirement.
Upon moving back to Pocatello, Karolyn re-connected with Gary Ford from her college days. At the time, Gary was hosting/playing at Partners restaurant and playing holiday sing-along songs. Karolyn liked to join in and sing along. She loved to dance as well. She was a great dancer! Gary and Karolyn fell in love and were together 30 plus years at the time of Gary’s passing in 2019. They loved camping, cross country skiing and road trips to Jackpot, Nevada; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Northern Idaho and many other places. Karolyn was also a beautiful downhill skier and loved working in her yard. She skied with her niece and nephews and loved spending time with family and friends. Karolyn was a much beloved aunt to Tina, Joey and Gino and “Bonus Grandma” to Preston Ford, Gary’s beloved grandson. Karolyn was a spirited badminton and darts player, as well as horse shoes, especially when her vision started failing! She would occasionally get in her car and take it for a “spin” around the block to keep the car running and to see if she could still drive!
Karolyn passed away on July 16, 2021, after a short but difficult diagnosis with cancer. She will be greatly missed by us all. Karolyn is preceded in death by parents Melvia and Claus Roland Larson, sister Janice Maccarillo, brother-in-law Joseph Maccarillo Jr, aunt Bertha Doremus, husband Jay Phippen and life-long love, Gary Ford. Karolyn is survived by Richard (Karen) Larson of Big Rapids, Michigan; niece Tina (Maccarillo) (Brian) Hathhorn, of Boise, Idaho; nephews Joseph (Robbi) Maccarillo, Bellevue, Idaho; Gino Robert Maccarillo, Bellevue, Idaho; Preston Ford (bonus grandson), several other bonus grandchildren, two great, great nieces and a great, great nephew.
Karolyn made a lasting impression on us all. We will miss your laugh and stories and we love you always Aunt Karolyn. You can now dance and sing again with sight restored! Heaven has gained a beautiful soul. Thank you for your unconditional love!
We would like to extend our heartfelt thank you to Brookdale Chubbuck Assisted Living and Solace Hospice Care nurses and staff for their kindness and loving care for our beloved Aunt Karolyn. They were such a blessing in such a difficult time.
Please share memories at downardfuneralhome.com. Service information can be found on the website as well.
