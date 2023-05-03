We regretfully announce the passing of Karl Scott Stingl, age 64, of Ketchum, Idaho, on April 23, 2023 after a hard fought battle with cancer.
Karl was born to Sunny and Karl Stingl on Nov. 12, 1958, in Seattle, Washington. He grew up in Edmonds, graduated from Woodway High School, and then from the University of Washington with a degree in civil engineering.
Following in the family tradition, Karl began skiing as soon as he could take his first steps. Coached by his father, Karl Sr., at Snoqualmie Summit, he fell in love with the sport and grew to become one of the top skiers in the Northwest. After graduation, Karl moved to Ketchum, where he worked as a builder, contractor, ski coach, and held numerous roles in producing ski races in Sun Valley.
Karl had endless talents and interests, and an unlimited curiosity. In addition to dirt biking, fly fishing, and cooking, he was an avid and accomplished climber. He summited many of the tallest peaks in the Pacific Northwest.
Karl was most at peace in the mountains and his devotion to skiing and climbing took him all over the world. He was a ski instructor at Mt. Baker, competed in regional races throughout the Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest, and explored European slopes including Chamonix and Wengen.
It was in Sun Valley that he met the love of his life, Ashley Hunter. They were married in 2009 and built a beautiful life together full of friends, adventures, and their cat Ziggy.
Karl was a stellar racer, but lived his life out of bounds. Known as “Animal” to Ketchum locals, and the “cool uncle” to his nieces, Karl had an infectious energy and a spirit for adventure which was felt by everyone around him.
One of Karl’s greatest legacies was his positive effect on others. Karl, with his warm laugh and sparkling blue eyes, would make the best of any situation and lived life to the fullest. From coaching the Sun Valley and Hailey Ski Teams, working, exploring, or being with friends, he always brought good cheer to those around him.
Karl moved through the mountains, and his life, with speed and grace, and a touch of mischief.
Karl is survived by his wife, Ashley; mother, Sonja “Sunny” Stingl; sister, Heidi Adams (Kelly); sister, Sandy Christie (Bob); sister, Kristi Lewis; nieces, Kari Christie (Josh Richard), Anna Christie, Jessica Lewis, and Kate Lewis; grand nephew and niece, River and Rose Richard; extended family and many dear friends. He is predeceased by his father, Karl Stingl. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
To share a memory of Karl, please visit www.woodriverchapel.com. A memorial celebration is being planned for early summer. If you would like to honor his memory, please make a donation to the Gretchen Palmer Patient Assistance Fund at www.slwrf.org/gretchen-palmer-patient-assistance or the charity of your choice.
