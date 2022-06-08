Karen Kozlowski died peacefully at home after a valiant 12-year battle with cancer.
In 1998, she and her husband, Chris, moved to Hailey, then to Boise in 2008. Karen was devoted to her husband of many years and their family of pets. Her long career as an operating nurse was outstanding.
Karen's life was enriched beyond measure when they adopted Zoey and Maggie, becoming the ultimate passionate mama bear mother. She was a cherished forever friend to many, beloved for her wonderful wit, zany fashion and indomitable spirit. She was a brilliant example of how to live life to its fullest.
Join us in celebration of her amazing life on June 12 at Heagle Park in Hailey from 12-3 p.m.
