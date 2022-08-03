Karen Fisher, longtime resident of Ketchum, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2022, in West Seattle, Washington, with her daughter Tracy by her side. Share memories of Karen and visit the full obituary page at www.emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Karen-Fisher.
