Karen Arlene Patterson

Karen Arlene “Tisty” Patterson, age 82 of Carey, Idaho, passed away peacefully at home on May 5, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Wendell, Idaho, on Sept. 13, 1939 to Floyd and Thelma (Potter) Marsh.
Arlene was raised in Tuttle, Kamiah, and on Deer Creek Ranch in Hailey, Idaho. She had especially fond memories of Kamiah. The family went on picnics, picked huckleberries and spent lots of time on the banks of the Clearwater River. Arlene attended Hailey schools from seventh grade, and was busy with cheerleading, clubs and dances. She graduated from Hailey High School in May 1957.
Arlene married Keith Randall Patterson July 26, 1957, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Keith and Arlene had a special love, and she remained devoted to him throughout her life. They lived the majority of their married life in Carey, Idaho, spending summers wherever Keith’s road construction jobs took the family. Arlene explored each area with her kids, found the local river or swimming pool and the library for books. She enjoyed reading to her kids and gave them all a love of stories.
Arlene loved to cook and bake, garden, can, sew and knit and almost everything she did went to serve others.
She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She willingly served in many positions in the church. She loved her Primary kids and Activity Days girls. Arlene served a mission at the Church ranch in Florida with her husband Keith.
Arlene is survived by her children, Randy (Julie), Craig (Linda), Marsha (David) Patterson, Valerie (Krea) Mecham, Blaine (Sheri), Ross (Margo), Rance (Julie), and Alana (Corbin) Holsinger; 40 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and her siblings, Ardith (Russ) Weaver and Allan (Rose) Marsh. She was preceded in death by her son, Floyd; her husband, Keith; her parents; and grandchildren, Kelby Mecham and John Patterson.
Funeral services will be held for Arlene at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Carey Stake Center (20498 N. Main Street, Carey, Idaho). The viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. prior to the services. Internment will be in the Carey Cemetery.
