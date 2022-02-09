Juliet Marie Portillo, 41 of Bellevue, Idaho, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Jan. 28, 2022, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Juliet was born in Hailey to Robert and Karen on Feb. 22, 1980. She grew up in Bellevue and went on to graduate from Wood River High School. After graduating high school she attended San Francisco State University where she achieved a Master’s Degree in applied mathematics. Juliet discovered her passion for mathematics while attending university, applying her knowledge to cancer research, statistics, logistics and various other disciplines. Extremely driven and passionate, she made a large impact wherever she applied her skills. Juliet's strength and perseverance were inspirational to all who knew her. She forged her own path and always accomplished her goals.
When Juliet's son Emmanuel was born in September 2007, her true calling in life was realized. A loving mother, Juliet always put family first. She also found a love for cooking and caring for others that became a pillar of who she was. Quick to smile, she had a way of encouraging and inspiring everyone who came in to her life. Her passion for family led her to impact her extended family through her loving nature and willingness to pass on the knowledge she had accrued.
Juliet will be dearly missed by everyone she touched throughout her life. She will be laid to rest on Friday, Feb. 11 in the Bellevue Cemetery.
Juliet is survived by her son, Emmanuel (14); her father, Robert Portillo of Bellevue, Idaho; and mother, Karen McClure (Ray) of Shoshone, Idaho; her brothers, Andrew Portillo (Suzanne) of Portland; Oregon, Anthony Portillo (Elizabeth) of Seattle, Washington, Paul Portillo (Melody) of Mountlake Terrace, Washington and Nickolas Portillo of Edmonds, Washington; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Hailey.
Funeral Services will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Hailey on Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. Burial to follow and funeral dinner/reception afterwards at St. Charles Hall. Please follow Covid mask and distancing protocols if attending indoor events.
We invite friends and family to share a memory, photo, or leave a condolence at www.woodriverchapel.com.
