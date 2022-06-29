Julie Schmidt McKenna of San Francisco, California, and Sun Valley passed away on June 3 at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. Julie suffered a stroke at her home in Sun Valley and, after a month-long stay in the hospital, succumbed to her condition. She was 62 years old.
A striking beauty and skilled event planner, Julie headed the events department at Montgomery Securities in San Francisco (reporting directly to the founder) in its heyday 80s and 90s when she produced their high-tech and health-care conferences that set the gold standard for investment bank upscale marketing.
While she worked at Montgomery, she met her future husband, now retired hedge fund manager Thomas P. McKenna. Julie was active in parent activities at the Cathedral School for Boys while their son, Ryan, now a resident of Washington, D.C., was a student there.
After retiring, Julie and Tom wintered in Sun Valley where they became investors in Bistro 44, a French restaurant with great cachet that was a favorite of the locals. Julie and Tom spent many summers in Gassin, France, where they rented a spectacular house in the hills and entertained a steady stream of houseguests. Outings included long lunches at the nearby ultra-chic St. Tropez beach club, Club 55, where they met and began a long friendship with now deceased photographer David Hamilton who lived in nearby Ramatuelle and Paris. The three of them could be spotted “sitting against the wall”—the place to be seen for regulars.
Born in Winfield, Illinois, in 1960, and raised in Chicago, London and Woodside, California, Julie was the daughter of banker Chauncey E. Schmidt and Anne Garrett McWilliams Schmidt. She graduated from The Castilleja School in Palo Alto, California, and Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts. She did post-graduate work at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
In addition to her son Ryan, Julie is survived by her stepson, Christopher McKenna, and his wife, Meghan, and their daughter, Ana, of Salt Spring Island, Canada; her brother, Rett Schmidt, of Oahu, Hawaii, his wife, Molly, and children, Anne and Spencer; and her sister, Carla-Anne of Bridgeport, Connecticut, and her child, Romy.
