Julie Cosgrove Masterson died peacefully surrounded by family and friends at her home in Mendocino, California. A talented photographer with a love of travel and the outdoors, Julie visited Sun Valley each summer for the Writers' Conference, an event she treasured and planned for each year. She loved her routine of staying at the Sun Valley Inn, eating at the Ram and immersing herself in new ideas and inspiration. Her life-long passion for learning was infectious.
Julie leaves behind her stepdaughters, Mary Masterson Hockridge (John) of Burlingame, California, and Barbara Masterson of South Burlington, Vermont; four grandchildren, Patrick and Meghan Hockridge and Finn and Rory Saunders; her sister, Carole Cosgrove Terry (Norm) of Las Vegas, Nevada; her brother, John Cosgrove of Los Angeles, California; as well as her four nieces and many cherished friends. She will be deeply missed by her family and the wide circle of friends whose lives she touched.
Donations in Julie’s memory may be made to:
Mendocino Coast Humane Society
19691 Summers Lane
Fort Bragg, CA 95438
Commented