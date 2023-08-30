Julie Anne (Heiner) Barager was born at Moritz Community Hospital in Sun Valley on June 28, 1964, to Myrna and Lamar Heiner. Julie attended Ernest Hemingway Elementary and then Wood River High School. After graduation, Julie left and returned to the Wood River Valley several times before finally settling in Seattle, Washington. Julie loved Seattle and started attending nursing school there. It was during this time she met her husband, Jeff Barager.
Julie left the nursing field when her mother suffered a stroke in 2001. Julie was a devoted caregiver and daughter; she dedicated much of her time and energy to managing her mother’s care up until her mother’s death in 2016.
Julie loved the couple’s dog, Raleigh, a rescue, and she adored collecting Glassy Babys candle holders which she displayed throughout her and Jeff’s home. She and Jeff also enjoyed traveling, wine tasting and quiet evenings in the couple’s backyard. Julie treasured spending time with her four nieces, always praising their accomplishments.
Julie was one of my closest friends, code name Tiffy, and I was Kiki, thanks to the “Preppy Hand Book.” We enjoyed countless adventures over the last 59 years.
Julie left this world on July 19, 2023. She is survived by her husband, Jeff; her sister, Jennifer; brother, Jeff; and her nieces, Amanda, Ariana, Benni and Brittni.
Tiffy, you will always be missed.
Your friend and sister of another mother,
Kiki
