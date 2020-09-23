Judy Whitehead passed away peacefully on Sept. 16, 2020, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She was born on Oct. 31, 1937, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Ted and Maxine Lawn and was the eldest of four children. Judy moved to Sun Valley, Idaho, where she met Bill Whitehead. Although she always said she would never marry, she surprised everyone when they married after six months in August 1971.
Judy was a friend to everyone she met and they all have their special memories with her. Fishing, butterflies, daisies, witches and beaches. Her best times were spent camping with friends or “Corona time” on the patio.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; and her brother, Jeff. She is survived by her sisters, Joyce Swarts (Charlie) and Jill Bradley, along with 10 nieces and nephews, 12 great-nieces and nephews and an abundance of friends.
A heartfelt thank-you to all the staff at North Idaho Hospice Schneidmiller House. You became her family and words can never be enough. Donations can be made in her name to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815 (hospiceofnorthidaho.org).
