Judy Ann Castle, age 73, of Jerome, Idaho, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 12, 2020, surrounded by loving family members.
Judy was born in Boise, Idaho, to Clarence “Chuck” and Myrtle Grubb on July 14, 1946. Her father was a captain in the Navy, and Judy’s childhood and teenage years were spent in Idaho, Guam, Florida, San Diego, Hawaii, Virginia and back to California.
Judy had two sons, James and Richard, from her first marriage to Delbert Hartley. As a stay-at-home mom, Judy enjoyed every moment of life with her two sons.
In 1991, Judy moved to the Wood River Valley, where she began to work with her dad in the development of Woodside in Hailey, Idaho. As his administrative assistant and Jill-of-all-trades, she increasingly took on additional responsibilities. A few years later, Judy and her dad started Countryside Properties and built a number of homes in the Woodside development.
In 1998, Judy began to date Richard “Dick” Castle, a home builder in Hailey. Having found her soulmate and love of her life, she and Dick were married on March 6, 1999. Together, as owners of Silver Spur Development, they continued to design and build homes. Judy was understandably proud of her career as a land developer and home builder.
Judy and Dick retired from building homes in 2011 and moved to Jerome, Idaho, in 2013.
Judy is joyfully rejoined in heaven with those who preceded her in death: her son, Richard, and her granddaughter, Emma.
Judy is survived by her husband, Dick Castle; sisters, Nancy Simpson and Jean Eagleston (Terry); son, James (Janet) and their children, Lily and Clara; daughter-in-law, Karla and her children, Jonathan, Timothy and Sarah; and her niece, Alisa Eagleston-Cieslewicz (John).
In addition, Dick’s family who loved Judy so greatly include his daughters, Tina Trusnovec (Rick) and Tami Robbins (Kel); and son, Kyle Castle (Tammy); and grandchildren, Sierra (Tyler), Cole (Abby), Taylor, Kylie (Tyler), Chayton, Bailey and Jeffrey.
Judy will always be remembered as a beautiful and bright woman who was endlessly helpful, generous, thoughtful, caring, faithful and spiritual. She always offered a listening ear without judgment. Judy loved home decorating, playing board games and cards and putting together the most difficult jigsaw puzzles.
A memorial service celebrating Judy’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 7, at the North Ridge Fellowship Church in Jerome, Idaho.
Judy’s family members wish to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Aaron Brown and Holly, CAN, and Ginger, RN, from Hospice Visions for their competent, tender and loving care in the final weeks of Judy’s life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy’s name to Hospice Visions Inc. in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Memories and condolences may be shared on Judy’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Commented