Judy passed away peacefully and beautifully on the early morning of Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. She went happily to Heaven to greet Jesus and all her loved ones who were waiting for her there.
She was born in Sun Valley, Idaho, in 1950 to John and Evelyn Sproule. After that she would be joined by her two sisters and three brothers, with whom she remained very close. She loved spending time with their families.
On May 27, 1969, she brought her beautiful baby girl, Dusty, into the world. She was 19 at the time and was able to get her first FHA loan to buy her first pink cinderblock home, with a nice sledding hill in front. She was an amazing skier and ice skater. She was known as the “Swan” because of her gracefulness.
She then started her career as a secretary. Judy loved talking to all of her clients and was a very loyal employee for those she worked for. Her last employment was for Sun Valley Associates in Ketchum.
In April 2013, Judy retired after 30 years. She was serenaded with a “Roast and Toast” party upstairs at Whiskey Jacques’, where over 100 people thanked her for her services. She was also well known for driving her Volkswagen Bug to work and back every day and all-around town.
In the spring of 1992, Judy built her dream house in Northridge subdivision, right on the ridge, with an amazing view of the mountains. She worked day and night after work and on the weekends to make it just right. Truly its beauty is “all her fault.”
On May 21, 2013, Judy married the love of her life, Brian Shields, at the County Court House of Hamilton, Montana, where they eventually wanted to live out the rest of their lives together.
Tragically in October 2016, Brian unexpectedly passed away leaving her a widow. Within that same year, she would be diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson’s. From that day on she never gave up. She was a local favorite at The Senior Connection in Hailey, Idaho, which gave her hope, love, friends and many laughs.
In 2019, Judy and her family thought it was best to move out of the valley and closer to her daughter, Dusty, who lived in Meridian, Idaho.
She resided in Grace Memory Care for the remainder of her life. She was visited everyday by Dusty with her favorite milkshakes, lemon cake and purple grapes. We laughed and cried until she decided to call it quits!
She is preceded in death by her father, John Sproule; her mother, Evelyn Sproule; her husband, Brian Shields; and grandson, “Chopper,” the bulldog.
In lieu of donations and flowers please donate to The Senior Connection: 721 3rd Ave. S., Hailey.
Commented