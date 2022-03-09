Judith Ann Brossy passed away from complications of Alzheimer’s dementia on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at her home near Shoshone, Idaho, surrounded by loving family and caregivers.
Judy was born on June 5, 1946, in Victoria, Texas, to Natalie Ann Ruscitto (Jecker), a charming Texas belle, and James Otto Ruscitto, a dashing U.S. Army Air Corps fighter pilot. During her childhood, Judy and her family lived in Texas, England, Maine and Missouri to support her father’s career in the United States Air Force. Judy had an infectious and energetic personality that shone brightly throughout her life and was a consummate hostess to all those who came through her door. She was a devoted spouse, as well as a supportive friend to many and a loving mother and grandmother.
As a young woman, Judy joined her brother Jim Ruscitto in Idaho’s Wood River Valley in 1965, in part to follow her passion of caring for and riding horses. Over many years, she participated in countless horse shows around the Western U.S., including horse trials, dressage and cross-country events. If she wasn’t participating herself, she was there supporting her friends who were. Her devotion to animals and her training as a veterinary technician stood out when she cared for her many horses and dogs.
Her personality and enthusiasm for horses dovetailed nicely with that of a young man whose family ranched in Gannett—Fred Brossy. Fred and Judy were married on Dec. 22, 1976. After several years in Southern California managing citrus production, Judy and Fred returned to the Wood River Valley in 1980. In 1981, they welcomed their son, Cooper. The family eventually settled outside Shoshone to manage Bryant Ranches in 1983.
Judy loved growing flowers and vegetables in her gardens and greenhouses, which she delivered to local farmers’ markets, numerous local restaurants and food pantries. She also championed the creation of the Ketchum Farmers’ Market, was among the Market’s founding vendors and served on its governing board.
Seeking to maintain the agricultural landscape and open spaces of southern Idaho, Judy led a group of visionary stakeholders in creating the Southern Idaho Land Trust and served as president. In 2005, she and Fred purchased Ernie’s Organics, the organic farm near Shoshone that they had managed since 1983. Together, Judy and Fred have operated their farm with a zeal that shows in their many innovative and successful practices.
A relatively unknown interest of Judy’s was her enthusiasm for visual arts; in her younger years she became a practiced landscape watercolorist and more recently enjoyed capturing the changing seasons on her farm through her camera lens.
Judy’s determination and strong will shone brightly during her final years as she battled Alzheimer’s disease. Judy’s family will be forever grateful for the support of family, friends and caregivers who helped the family during these difficult years. In particular, Judy and her family will always treasure the love and support of Stacey Penacho, Lila Livia and Alliance Hospice staff.
Judy is survived by her husband of 45 years, Fred A. Brossy III; her son, Cooper (Ahnna) Brossy; her two granddaughters, Fiona and Tamzen; her brother, Jim (Susan Dobias) Ruscitto; her father-in-law, Frederic A. Brossy Jr.; her sister-in-law, Julie Brossy; brothers-in-law, Peter (Mariana Kahn) Brossy and Roger (Rona Elliot) Brossy; several cousins and her many nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Lt. Col. Ret. James (Faye) Ruscitto and Natalie (Glenn) Hoss, as well as her mother-in-law Frances K. Brossy.
A celebration of Judy’s life is planned for Summer 2022. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Judy’s memory can be made to the Idaho Food Bank https://idahofoodbank.org.
Roy Albert Love, born Feb. 27, 1945, in Mountain Home, Idaho, died peacefully in his home in Bellevue, Idaho, the morning of Feb. 25, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.
Roy is preceded in death by his parents, William (Bill) Joseph Love and Edith May Smith; his sister, Marie Love Adkins; and nephew who he considered a brother, Glenn Shook. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Linda Lou Love; his sister, Pearl (Melvin) Spence; two daughters, Sherry and Sarah Love; three stepchildren, Larry (Julie), Michelle and Michael Kimball; 13 grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his “damn dog,” Boots.
Roy grew up on the family farm in Mountain Home with his two older sisters. By the time he was 14 years old, he stood 6’ 3” and weighed 220 pounds. Although he was commended by his teachers for being at the top of his class, physically and academically, he did not enjoy school. He dropped out his junior year and got his GED because he loved laboring and hard work.
Roy had many jobs throughout his adulthood, including planting trees and building fences for the U.S. Forest Service, construction foreman and firewood logger. But, most notable was his voluntary service in the United States Army for two years. He is a decorated veteran who earned two Purple Hearts, three Bronze Stars and rose to sergeant ranking during his service in Vietnam from 1966-1967. He was referred to as “Fearless Love” by his friends in combat.
After his time in the service, he married Glenda Haney in 1975 and had two daughters, Sherry and Sarah. He continued to work in construction and loved raising his two girls. Roy retired as a finish carpenter at 62 years old and kept himself plenty occupied with his numerous hobbies. He had a tight circle of close friends with whom he loved to go hunting and fishing with. He also loved taking his grandkids camping and fishing any chance he could. He enjoyed cooking, interstate road trips with his wife, collecting coins and western magazines, groundskeeping his property, four-wheeler rides and watching TV. He was too stubborn to ever learn how to use a computer or his iPhone but could run his Dish DVR better than anyone in the family.
Family and friends will tell you that while Roy was quick to anger and had enough cussin’ fits for 10 lifetimes, he was also the quickest to forgive and express compassion for those around him. He always let things go and said, “it is what it is.” He was an honest man of few words with a witty sense of humor who never passed judgment onto anyone. He is deeply missed and will always be remembered by those who knew him. A memorial service will be held for Roy on Monday, May 9 at 1 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho, where he will rest peacefully. Leave a condolence or share a memory at www.woodriverchapel.com.
