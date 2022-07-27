Joy Elaine Jex

Joy Elaine Jex, 70, passed away on July 17, 2022, in Pocatello, Idaho. A memorial service was held at Cornelison Funeral Home in  Pocatello, Idaho, on July 23, 2022. Funeral services were held at 1:15 p.m. on July 23, 2022. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Bannock Humane Society.