Joy Elaine Jex, 70, passed away on July 17, 2022, in Pocatello, Idaho. A memorial service was held at Cornelison Funeral Home in Pocatello, Idaho, on July 23, 2022. Funeral services were held at 1:15 p.m. on July 23, 2022. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Bannock Humane Society.
