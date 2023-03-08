Joshua Steven Blake

On his 42nd birthday, Feb. 28, 2023, Joshua left this world to be in the presence of his creator.
Josh was born to Gregory and Kima Blake at Moritz Hospital in Sun Valley Feb. 28, 1981. He grew up in Hailey but lived in various places during his life. Early in his life, Joshua’s passion was racing motocross. He loved art and writing and faced life with a courageous and even fearless attitude.
Josh was survived by three grandparents; his parents; his brother, Levi; his sister, Reanna; and Johnny. He lived free and fearless. Only God knows the untold souls that Josh touched across his travels. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at The Life Church in Hailey.
