Joshua Aladdin Blount Takacs, 40 years old, of Bellevue, passed away suddenly on Aug. 24, 2023.
Josh was born on Jan. 31, 1983, to Julianna Takacs and Timothy Blount in Palm Springs, California. He was an only child.
Josh was predeceased by his father, Tim; his maternal grandparents, Marika Cseh and Julius Takacs; his paternal grandparents, Betty and Donald Blount; and his beloved dogs, Ruvo and Boogie.
He is survived by his mother, Julie of Hailey; his aunts, Maria Takacs and Donna Blount; uncles, Scott and Ed Blount; several cousins; as well as extended family in Hungary.
Josh began a joyful existence in Desert Hot Springs, California, which included his dad coaching him in his Little League endeavors. It is also where he acquired his love of music and horror movies.
He will be remembered for all the heart he shared with his friends and family. Josh had many acquaintances who quickly became genuine friends for the long haul. He truly loved each of them and was never embarrassed to show you he cared. His hugs were full embraces. His sense of humor was unique and extraordinary. Josh felt that if he did not leave you laughing, he had not fulfilled his mission in life.
Josh had a philosophical side and could talk with anyone about most any subject. He enjoyed times of internal reflection and could sit and talk with prince or pauper, always without judgment, always with respect.
He moved to Bellevue in 2018 and made a forever home here, establishing a tight circle of friends who he dearly loved and who adored him in return. His spark for life brought many smiles to everyone he came in contact with and leaves a dimness that will not be replaced. Joshua is and will be sorely missed.
