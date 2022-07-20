Joseph Roland Maccarillo III, was born Aug. 10, 1963, in Hailey, Idaho, to Joseph Jr. and Janice Maccarillo.
He was the second child with an older sister, Tina, and younger brother, Gino. Joe grew up in Hailey loving everything outdoors and some indoors, from football, baseball and basketball, to skiing, fishing and hunting. Joe was a true native Idahoan and very proud of it. He loved the Wood River Valley.
Joe graduated from Wood River High School in 1981 and made a career in underground and aerial construction in the communication industry. He worked for TCA/Cox Cable and for John Sorrenson, who also was a great friend throughout his life. Joe had other odd jobs here and there over the years, and knew just about every square inch of the Wood River Valley.
Joe married Robbi Smith in 2000 and they shared 22 years together with a deep love for each other. Joey happily gained daughters Kristi and Brittany and a son, Robert, when he married Robbi. Joe loved more than anything being a father to them. He loved them with his whole heart and was immensely proud of all three of them. He especially loved it when he became a grandpa, or should I say, “Papa Joe,” as his grandson Lennox always called him. They were two peas in a pod, and they were the best of buds. Joe’s favorite thing was teaching Lennox to drive at the very grown up age of 5 years old.
Joe was a great father and grandfather. Brittany always loved it when Joe would say, “Hey babe, who loves you more than me?” Brittany would answer “Nobody!” He loved his family more than anything.
Joey, as he is known to his family, had a quick wit and a great sense of humor. He was always swapping jokes with family members and loved family reunions. He even learned the “Maccarillo shuffle dance." It was something to behold, all 6’4” of him. He had great rhythm, too! Joey always said to his friends and family, “I got your back,” and he meant it. He would do anything for anyone. Joey, along with brother Gino, were always the family protectors. Given their sizes, nobody wanted to mess with them!
Joey was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Janice Maccarillo; grandparents, Joe Sr. and Cora Maccarillo and Roland and Melvia Larson; aunt, Carole, and uncle, Carl Jackson; cousin, Henry Jackson; aunt, Karolyn Larson; aunt, Chris Maccarillo; and uncle, Bob Maccarillo.
Joey is survived by wife, Robbi Maccarillo; daughter, Kristi Bowling (Tony and Lennox Bowling); son, Robert Olson; daughter, Brittany Dunn; brother, Gino Maccarillo; sister, Tina Hathhorn (Brian); niece, Haley Comer (Jake, Grace, Ella and Ryder Comer); nephew, Nicholas Hathhorn; and aunt, Jean Higbee (Rocky); uncle, Nick Maccarillo (Vi); and numerous best and all favorite cousins and their families.
There are no words to express our sorrow. Gone too soon. Our hearts are broken, but we will carry on with the love you gave to each and everyone of us. Rest in peace, Joey. We will miss you and love you always.
A celebration of life for Joseph will be held at Hop Porter Park in Hailey, Idaho, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 10 a.m.
