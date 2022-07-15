Joseph Roland Maccarillo III, 58, of Bellevue, Idaho, died, July 10, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Wood River Chapel. Friends may share a memory or photo at www.woodriverchapel.com.
