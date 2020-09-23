Joseph Paul Bacca Jr. passed away peacefully with his son by his side shortly after his daughter and wife said their goodbyes to him at Fairwinds-Sandcreek Retirement Community.
Paul was born Jan. 6, 1932, in Trinidad, Colo., to his parents Joseph P. Bacca and Mary Elizabeth (Cescolini) Bacca. He was the third of six children. He lived in Trinidad until the summer of 1940 when the family moved to Honolulu, Hawaii. His family was residing in Honolulu on Dec. 7, 1941, during the infamous Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and other locations on the island of Oahu. He always remembered the day and also the aftermath with the uncertainty of an invasion. In the summer of 1942, his family was evacuated back to the continental United States. The family eventually moved back to Trinidad, Colo., and then to Denver. After graduating from South High School in Denver, he attended the Colorado School of Mines, in Golden, Colo. He graduated with B.S. in metallurgical engineering in 1953, and upon graduation he moved to Los Angeles, Calif., to work as a metallurgical engineer with Bethlehem Steel Corp. From 1954 to 1956, he served in the Army as 1st lieutenant combat engineer officer, platoon leader and company commander. While stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado, he learned to ski with the Army. This would be the core and foundation of his future lifestyle. After his service in the Army, he moved back to Colorado to work for Dow Chemical Co. at the Rocky Flats Plant in Boulder. In 1957, intrigued by the mountains and streams of Idaho, also the low-key lifestyle, he took a job in Idaho as a metallurgical engineer specializing in nuclear fuels, hot cells operation and postirradiation examination with Westinghouse Electric Co. at the Naval Reactors Facility of the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory, west of Idaho Falls.
In late November of 1957, he met Allene Chehey. They started dating and a year and a half later were married on Aug. 1, 1959. They recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. Paul and Allene had a son, Curtis Paul, and a daughter, Jolene Elizabeth.
After five years at Westinghouse, Paul went to work for Argonne National Laboratory-West of the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory, operated by the University of Chicago for the U.S. Department of Energy. Paul would spend the next 33 years until his retirement in 1995 working for Argonne. His focus was metallurgical engineering and hot-cell operations with the experimental breeder reactor. While working at Argonne and raising a family he got a Master’s of Science degree in metallurgical engineering from the University of Idaho in 1963. In 1974, he was promoted to manager of the Hot Fuel Examination Facility (HFEF). He authored and published over 30 technical papers covering nuclear fuels, hot cell design, remote systems technology and postirradiation examination. In 1988 he was elected as a fellow of the American Nuclear Society. He also served on several (Department of Energy/U.S. State Department) international trips to Japan, Indonesia and Europe. In 2004 he was selected to be the recipient of the ANS (American Nuclear Society) Ray Goertz Award. This award carried great distinction for a lifetime of contributions to the advancement of remote technology in the nuclear industry. He worked 42 years as a metallurgical engineer, of which 33 years were at Argonne National Laboratory.
Paul loved skiing; living in Idaho Falls provided him with the opportunity to ski the world-class resorts of Sun Valley, Jackson Hole and Grand Targhee. His early years in Idaho during the late ’50s and early ’60s he spent every weekend skiing in Sun Valley. He loved the whole lifestyle of skiing and après. He was the ultimate family man, family was extremely important to him. Any vacation time was spent with his family. Every summer he loaded up the car and drove his family to San Diego to visit his parents and sisters. These trips included many happy days of quality beach time, family dinners and Dodgers and Padres games. He made friends easily and loved to entertain. His retirement years were spent relaxing—reading and weekly trips to visit his granddaughters in Ketchum. He spent so much time in Sun Valley over the years that he had many friends, both young and old, throughout the valley. He was a very smart, kind, humble, sincere and loyal man who had a very strong work ethic and high integrity.
He is survived by his wife, Allene, of 61 years; his son, Curtis (Debbie) Bacca of Ketchum, Idaho; and his daughter, Jolene Bacca, of Seattle, Wash.; his granddaughters, Payton and Zoe Bacca of Ketchum, Idaho; and his sisters JoAnn (Don, deceased) Samaniego of Oceanside, Calif., Sharon (Dave) King of El Cajon, Calif., and Beth (Glenn) Brineger of Carlsbad, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Paul Bacca and Mary Elizabeth Bacca, and his sisters Carolyn (Bob) Siek and Annamarie Babcock.
Graveside services were held Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Idaho Falls.
A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2021.
