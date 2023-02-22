Joseph "Knox" Barclay

Knox graduated from South Pasadena High in 1963 with a degree in surfing, going back frequently to further his study of waves. He attended Pasadena Community College. He started on the ski patrol in 1973 and maintained full-time status until 2015. The ski patrol was his second family.
In 1992 he graduated from the University of Idaho and became a licensed architect and member of AIA. He continued working both professions until he was 70. He passed away from complications of Parkinson's, a terrible progressive neurological disease.
He was a man of action, thoughtful and kind. Knox is survived by his wife, Carol Fuller; a stepdaughter, Crystal Fuller; sister, Beth Chaves of California; two nieces, Allison and Ashley; and two nephews, Shawn and Casey.
He loved his collie dogs and had many over the years. He will be missed and remembered fondly. Rest in peace, my love. A celebration of life will be held in June at his beloved Magic house with details to come.
