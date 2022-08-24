Joseph John Verska was born in Manhattan, New York, to Katherine and Joseph Verska, who immigrated from what is now the Czech Republic. At an early age, he informed his parents they were to learn English and speak it in their home, as they were in America and now needed to integrate with others. Joe played in the streets of New York with his pals where he loved riding his bicycle and often would hitch rides on the back of street cars.
During winters in New York, Joe and his young friends would ice skate in Central Park. One time Joe, being the adventurous one, skated under a bridge and fell through the ice. While his friends just stood there yelling and shouting, Joe, by sheer “Verska determination” pulled himself out!
In his youth his parents sent him to upstate New York during summers to escape the rampant polio epidemic and to help on a farm where he enjoyed the company of other young people. He had many opportunities to roam free and occasionally would get into mischief. At the end of one summer when his family came to pick him up, they were told by the host family that Joe would likely be in reform school if he didn’t improve his behavior. Having heard this, they decided to send him to Shenandoah Valley Academy in New Market, Virginia, hoping that this regimented Christian boarding school might straighten him out.
To help pay tuition at this new school, Joe got up at 4 a.m. to shovel coal into the furnaces so that the dorms would be warm when the students awakened. Joe thrived at Shenandoah where he became an avid student with his inquisitive and questioning mind. By his junior year in high school he had earned a scholarship, so he no longer needed that early morning job.
It was during the spring of his junior year that his football coach asked Joe and another team member to help him move his car that was stuck in the mud. Unfortunately, Joe was seriously injured when the car lurched and pinned him against the garage. Joe sustained a compound fracture to his right leg. The wound became infected, and he spent the next six weeks in a small nearby hospital. This was in 1944 when most doctors had been drafted into the military. There was one country doctor who took care of the entire county, often sleeping in his car or on hospital gurneys. He not only was Joe’s doctor, but he became an inspiration and a friend as Joe watched how he sacrificed for others. It was at this pivotal time that Joe decided that he wanted to become a physician.
During that summer while still recuperating, Joe returned home to his family in New York, where he pursued his piano studies, which he had neglected for many years. His cousin was studying at Juilliard School of Music and that summer she mentored Joe. Music became an integral part of his life, and he enjoyed playing the piano even up to one week before his death.
Soon after the war ended his parents moved to Southern California where the housing industry was booming, which was good for his father’s business. Joe followed his parents there to continue his pre-med studies at La Sierra College. There he became focused on his goals to pursue his dream of becoming a physician. A born leader, he was active in student affairs and was elected junior class president and then student body president.
He was accepted at Loma Linda University School of Medicine where his first two years of basic science were completed. His last two years of clinical medicine were spent in Los Angeles at L.A. County Hospital and the White Memorial Hospital. It was here that seven of the more athletic medical students in his class formed a rag-tag volleyball team without administrative approval or support. This group of seven found time to practice all the while they were immersing themselves in their clinical training. They began competing through the YMCA and then through some of the big-name universities such as Occidental, USC and UCLA. Their success landed them in Oklahoma City competing in the NCAA semi-finals and then on to the finals. Joe’s team came within just two points of winning the National Championship against Florida State. Even though they failed to bring home the trophy, five of the team members were named to the 1955 NCAA All-American Team and inducted into the Hall of Fame. During all of this athletic success, their team never strayed from what mattered most, the pursuit of the study of medicine and their faith in Jesus. They all graduated with medical degrees shortly after their return.
Joe’s love for sports was not limited to volleyball. In addition, he was captain of his basketball team, an avid and competitive tennis player and skier, winning many competitive events. His love of travel took him to many countries to pursue skiing and cycling. With his continued determination, he rode his recumbent bike until a couple of weeks before he died.
Upon graduation from medical school, Joe married his first love, Elaine Yanke. It was early in the Vietnam war, and Joe enlisted in the Air Force. He became a flight surgeon where he gained excellent experience performing all types of general surgery.
After serving in the Air Force, he and Elaine moved to New York where their first two children were born: Joseph Michael and Sheryl Anne. While in New York, he completed his general surgery residency and was exposed to cardiovascular surgery during rotations at the Sloan Kettering and Cleveland Clinics. He watched and studied along with the pioneers in the early advances of cardiac surgery. Joe knew then that he had found his passion in medicine. The family returned to Los Angeles where Joe would start his three-year fellowship in cardiovascular surgery. It was a very exciting time as open-heart surgery was making huge advances.
After completing his cardiovascular training, Joe joined the teaching staff at the White Memorial Hospital and was Chairman and Program Director for Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery at Loma Linda. In addition, he was on the teaching staff at USC where he was paid $1 per year for the next 10 years. It was an exciting time, and he knew he had made the right professional choice. He would offer to pray with his patients before surgery, and he loved seeing them thrive after surgery. One of his most famous patients was John Wayne, who was a heavy smoker. Joe removed a portion of his cancerous left lung and later counseled both John and his wife Pillar about the dangers of smoking. John Wayne lived another 10 years making many more movies.
In 1965, the family moved to Glendale, California, where Joe pioneered the first open-heart surgical practice at Glendale Adventist Medical Center. Their third child, Tonja Jeanine, was born shortly after this move. Of all of Joe’s accomplishments, his greatest joy was his family. During this time, Joe was very active in civic, school and church groups. He served on many boards and committees. Joe served as Loma Linda School of Medicine Alumni Association president. He was also named Alumnus of the Year in 2003. Professionally, Joe published 22 journal articles and presented numerous papers nationally and internationally, including at the Cardiovascular Congress in Moscow in 1970. Taking time off from his busy practice, he also spent three months on the Ship Hope volunteering in Brazil.
Joe’s first wife Elaine, passed away suddenly in 1989. She was a loving and devoted wife for over 30 years. Shortly after this, Joe went to India where he spent several months teaching the local physicians modern cardiac practices.
Upon his return from India, he met Nancy Bartow and they soon discovered they had much in common. They loved the outdoors and shared an interest in art history, music and their children. They soon enjoyed many trips bicycling and skiing together, and their mutual love of travel became evident.
In 1993, Joe and Nancy were married at the Church in the Forest in Pebble Beach, California, with the full support of their families. They moved to Sun Valley, Idaho, where they continued their love of the outdoors by skiing, hiking, biking and golfing. As the grandchildren began to arrive, Nancy and Joe realized they needed a larger home to accommodate visits from their growing family. They found a home in Pebble Beach where many memories have been made.
One of Joe’s greatest pleasures after retiring was taking the combined families on bicycling trips to Italy, France, Austria, Germany, the Czech Republic and Switzerland. After several of these trips, it was evident that the family all enjoyed being together. They all learned the history of these areas from the head guide who was a knowledgeable historian and became a lifelong friend. These bicycle tours have inspired every one of these grandchildren, as well as the entire family, and have made a lifelong impact on their lives.
Joe Verska lived a very long, productive life. He was an inquisitive scientist and a meticulous surgeon. He was passionate about music, art history, architecture, and he was a talented athlete. He was a devoted father and a loving husband. He was kind, caring, generous and gregarious. He valued his many friends and will be missed by all who knew him. Above all, he was a consummate Christian gentleman!
Joe passed to his final rest on Easter Sunday morning, April 17, 2022. He leaves behind his loving wife, Nancy; a son, Joseph (Desiree); a daughter, Tonja Newton (Paul); step-children, Lisa Kody (Michael), Cherilyn Jorgenson (Samuel), Keith Bartow, Jr. (Danica), Bradly St.Clair (Sara); 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life for Joe will be held on Sept. 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Church in the Forest, Pebble Beach, California 93953. Donations may be made to Northrise University, Zambia, in care of Church of the Big Wood, P.O. Box 660, Ketchum, ID 83340.
