Joseph G. Langworthy passed away on May 30, 2021, at 34 years old.
He is survived by his mother, Stacey Marie of Berlin N.H.; a sister, Cristin Langworthy of Providence, R.I.; and a brother, Hunter Langworthy of Keene, N.H. He was predeceased by his father, Christopher Langworthy of Keene, N.H; grandparents, Judith and Joseph Langworthy of Glens Falls, N.Y., and Carol and Gene Garside of Londenderry, N.H.; and several aunts and uncles.
Joey traveled all over the United States. He had an infectious personality and was passionate about helping vulnerable people and giving back to the community. He had dreams of running an organic mushroom farm, but his biggest passion was foraging for wild mushrooms. He loved to teach people how to forage (and was truly knowledgeable) while sparking wonder and excitement in people who followed in his foraging. Joey loved to listen to music and dance with his friends, and in those places and moments he was free. His other favorite place was oceanside in Rhode Island, where some of his ashes will be spread.
Joey would have wanted nothing more than to be honored by venturing into these wild places and learning what nature has to offer. His friends in Idaho and elsewhere will remember him by his beautiful, kind and loving soul, his laugh and loyalty to his friendships.
A memorial service for Joseph Langworthy will be held in Stanley, Idaho, on June 26 at the Kasino Bar at 3 p.m., followed by a formal service. All are welcome.
Commented