Joseph Francis Reali, 56, passed away on April 27 while vacationing in Maui.
Born on Oct. 14, 1966, to Margaret Mary and Alfred Reali, Joe was the youngest of seven children. Born in Freemont, California, Joe grew up in the Bay Area before moving to South Bend, Indiana, where he graduated from St. Joseph’s High School. Joe loved soccer and played from youth throughout high school and college. After graduating from U.C. Santa Barbara, Joe traveled north, fell in love with Sun Valley, and was hired as manager of ticket sales, where he worked for over 28 years.
Joe’s professionalism and calm leadership earned him the admiration and highest respect of his co-workers. “Greatest Boss Ever” is how his many co-workers describe him.
Joe was passionate about the outdoors and enjoyed skiing, backpacking, golfing, and fishing. He especially loved camping with his wife and dog in Idaho’s beautiful wilderness, and road trips to Oregon’s and California’s beaches.
He also found great satisfaction working in his yard, watching A’s baseball, soccer, a good beer in one hand and a steak on the grill.
Joe is survived by his wife, Colleen Kelley Reali; his beloved Boston terrier, Rigby; siblings, Leon (Susan), Bernie (Jody), Carla (Gary), Dave, Tom (Anna), and Nancy; his father-in-law, Dr. Harley Kelley (Candy); brothers-in-law, Wesley and Walter (Michelle); and 20 loving nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Joe’s life will take place on Aug. 14 at River Run Lodge. Details to follow.
