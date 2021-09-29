Jonna Ann Manning Daughenbaugh of Filer received her wings Sept. 16 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Jonna was born June 9, 1971, in Burley, Idaho, to Dennis and Elverta Manning. Jonna married the love of her life on Nov. 8, 2003. They later had two children. Her husband Darren and her children, Heath and Saige, were the pride of her life.
In her short 50 years, Jonna touched many lives, she loved with all her heart, and she made sure you knew it. She worked in the cancer center with patients she grew to adore, but she had a gift with children. Being a nanny to Katie and Sara and working at Sun Valley Community School prepared her to be the successful owner of the Lilly Pad Day Care and Preschool in Twin Falls, Idaho, alongside her husband, where she blessed the lives of many children and their parents.
Jonna is survived by her loving husband, Darren Daughenbaugh; her son, Heath, and daughter, Saige. She is also survived by her mother, Elverta Whiting; and father, Dennis (Linda) Manning; stepfather, Glade Whiting; brother, Austin (Rosie) Manning; sister, Angelene (Jason) Martin; sisters, Karla Nef, Michele Edgley, Lori Farnsworth; brother, Bart Whiting; brother-in-law, Eldon (Jamie) Daughenbaugh; sisters-in-law, Sheila Garrett and Diane (Kelly) Leverich; and lifelong friend, Suzette Fonnesbeck Ball. Jonna also leaves behind her aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Fly high with the angels, as she was truly an angel on Earth.
