Jonathan Michael Myers

Jonathan (Jon) Michael Myers, 1970-2022, resident of Ketchum, Idaho, passed away at the age of 52, unexpectedly Friday, July 22, 2022, 9:36 a.m., at St Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho.
“It was a pleasure to meet you 'in person' and to share your beautiful painting hanging in my home. I truly love it”— written to Jon by James Galanos, fashion designer, June 9, 1997.
“Art to me is like life; as a painter my canvases express the deepest emotions of the human soul, expressed and living in paint” — Jon Myers, July 25, 1990.
Jon is survived by his children, Allyssa, Jordyn, and Jonny; his parents, Michael Myers and Diana MacFarlane; his brother, Joshua, and sister-in-law, Alexis; his brother, Zachary, and sister-in-law, Mindy; his brother, Jacob; his grandchildren, Margaux and Veera; and his nephews and nieces, Henry, Avery, Savanah, Jackson, Maverick and Lily.
Jon was bigger than life. His awesome spirit, love for adventure, and his energy left us all wanting to join him. As his close friend Colby put it, “Jon had so much to give, and he always gave it.” Jon was always aware of those who needed a helping hand, a word, a smile or just to talk. From skiing the jumps on Baldy to extraordinary feats water skiing on his bare feet at Petit and Redfish Lake, fishing, camping out, riding his motorcycle or horseback riding Jon was full of fun, generosity, love and playfulness, always in for a good time, sharing with others.
Jon was born in Bellevue, Washington, on June 22, 1970. Under his father’s tutelage, he became an avid water-skier, learning to ski on his bare feet and teaching others, a gifted snow skier, awesome snowmobiler riding the rails off mountain tops, avid motor cyclist and all-around sportsman, always living a big, extreme, adventure-packed life.
After graduating in 1991 from Cal Arts, Jon joined The Myers Group and served as Vice President of Development. After first basing in Tucson, he moved to Medford, Oregon, in 1995 and started work on Bridgeport, an award-winning master planned development of 67 homes.
As a project developer for Myers Development Corp., Jon purchased land, planned, and entitled it, developing unique environmentally-sound communities like that of Bridgeport, located in the foothills of Medford, Oregon. Jon’s vision for what could be was always right on and always ahead of its time. He could see things long before they happened. His knack for picking great land investments was unmatched by the over 2,000 employees of The Myers Group.
After completing Bridgeport, Jon went on to acquire and develop numerous land parcels in Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico, always devoting himself to fulfilling his creative dreams of inclusive and unique projects.
Jon’s children were his everything, a fact that was clear to anyone who really knew him. He couldn’t have been prouder of them, nor more delighted about being their dad, and he loved them dearly.
Among the many, many treasures that Jon’s father saved from Jon’s childhood were his wonderful drawings and full-scale paintings. His father, an avid art collector, realized his son’s talent, and his works were sold to many celebrities, professionals, lawyers, doctors and politicians. Among those treasures was a writing: “My father took me on my first business trip, when I was four, to Atlanta, Chicago, and Seattle. On our way back to Florida I remember stopping in Denver where he called someone in Seattle, and instead of continuing to Florida we were on our way back to Seattle. The next day we sat down to a large conference table, with about 30 people on the other side of the table from where we were sitting. He purchased the Pickering Farm, basically the town of Issaquah, Washington, I’ll never forget that,” he wrote. “It was the first of many of my trips with him in later years all over the United States. I remember we would land in a city, where a helicopter would pick us up, we’d fly around, then land where a limo would drive us around for a while and then back to the airport only to repeat this about three times a day in different cities coast to coast. I met so many people and learned so much, my father was my inspiration” he wrote.
Forever in our hearts, forever in our memories, Jon’s gentle spirit will be with us. We love you, Jon. Thanks to all of you who have loved him with us and always will.
“Jon was the delight of my life and an awesome son, even in the midst of our tears, Jon’s spirit is the invincible love in our hearts. He will always be with me” … his father.
