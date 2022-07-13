Jon Thomas

A good, honest, hardworking man. Jon was dedicated to and loved by his family and friends.
Jon is survived by his wife, Kim, and two sons, Jacob and Kevin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Iris Thomas.
Jon was celebrated around the valley as an exceptional crane operator. He had a lifelong career that he dearly loved. Jon was a valued, generous and determined man who was loved by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.
We invite family and friends to share a memory, photo, or leave a condolence at www.woodriverchapel.com.
