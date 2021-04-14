Johnny “Richard” Hood of Hailey, Idaho, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Richard was born June 8, 1971, in Houston, Texas, to Johnny and Sue Hood. He was a beloved father, son, brother and friend. “Rico” shared his love of music with friends and fans from Idaho to Europe; he fronted the valley favorites Old Death Whisper and Blakadaar. A musician, singer, songwriter, artist and seeker of fun, Rico had a knack for bringing people together. He hosted open mic nights, organized music festivals and frequented events in support of other artists. Rico’s smile was priceless, he loved his children more than anything, and he will always be lovingly remembered for his creative talent, intellect and quick wit.
Richard is survived by his beautiful child, Leia “Fin” Pearl; loving sons Souther Ukiah Hood and Winston Aubrey Hood; mother, Sue Hood; father, Johnny Hood; brother, Glenn Hood and his wife, Jennifer Hood, and their children, Garrett and Brittany Hood; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his son Elyjah Prosper Hood; and grandparents, J.C. and Mary Jane Hood, William Aubrey and Verdie Lee Glenn.
