Johnny “Montana” Hale, 74, passed on into the Universe with other souls, June 20, 2022.
A recent resident of Bellevue, Idaho, he'd lived in Montana for 48 years, many of those years as a musician/songwriter with the Buffalo Chips Band, originally from Saginaw, Michigan. Johnny moved to Montana with a wife and young child in 1973. He liked it so much that he encouraged other band members to join him in Livingston. Their country/rock sound became popular in bars and clubs around the West, including the famous Million Dollar Cowboy Bar in Jackson, Wyoming. During the late 1970s and early 80s they'd spend weeks during ski season playing at Sun Valley Lodge and on the sun deck of the Warm Springs Ski Lodge. Writer/editor Tim Cahill wrote “In Sun Valley, you'd see people like Clint Eastwood and Jeff Bridges dancing to 'Ride On' and 'Outlaw Life' and 'Don't Lean On Me When Stoned.' Back in the 80s, half of the American West was dancing to Johnny Hale and the Buffalo Chips.”
Johnny and other band members, Tony Hewitt, Tom Holyszko, Chris Peone, were often joined by other musicians in the area, including Kurt Bergeron of the Mission Mountain Wood Band. The Buffalo Chips produced two albums: “From Hollywood to the Hoedown” and “Watch Your Step.”
Eventually, tiring of being on the road, Johnny was offered work as a technician in the film industry. He worked in Florida with Burt Reynolds and subsequently became a grip, key grip, and best boy in the film industry, moving on to Hollywood. He worked for more than 20 years on many films and commercials, including "Young Guns," "Cookie's Fortune," "A River Runs Through It" and "Horse Whisperer," the last two of which were filmed in Montana.
Johnny was preceded in death by Chip Chris Peone. His survivors include his wife, Joan Watts of Bellevue; step-daughters, Laura Georgiades of Bellevue, Elizabeth Sudlow of Baja and Joy Chu of San Francisco; step-sons, David Sudlow of Novato, California, and Chris Sudlow of Port Townsend, Washington. He has three surviving daughters by previous marriages: Amy Berlin of Windsor, Colorado, and Jessica Mayo and Martha Kay of Livingston, Montana. He has six grandchildren and nine step-grandchildren. A memorial party is planned in Livingston in June 2023.
