Bring your most joyful memories and join us for a celebration of life on Sunday, May 15, from 1-4 p.m. at Mahoney’s Bar and Grill in Bellevue, Idaho.
Celebration of Life
John Wade Sorenson
Nov. 15, 1956 - Jan. 4, 2022
