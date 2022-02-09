John Stokes

John Henry Stokes passed away peacefully in his home early in the morning of Jan. 31, 2022, at the age of 75. After a 12-year struggle with Parkinson’s disease, he passed away with family nearby. He was born on Oct. 11, 1946, in Seattle to Tom and Jane Stokes where he spent his childhood with his sisters Mary Jane and Sara. They spent their summers near Hansville, Washington, a small village on the shore of Puget Sound, where they would enjoy time at the beach by the cabin that his father built. This cabin continued to be his favorite refuge throughout his life and a place that fostered lifelong friendships that have carried him many places, including to Hailey.
After attending the University of Washington and receiving a bachelor's degree in oceanography, he came to the Wood River Valley in 1969 to ski for one winter and stayed for a lifetime. John found his passion working on the Ski Patrol for Sun Valley, a job that he held for over 40 years and which helped him build ties to a strong community within the valley. He traveled in Mexico, Central America and spent a couple of years in the Peace Corps, teaching oceanography in Ecuador. John also spent a number of summers on the island of Hawaii working with a friend as a beekeeper.
In 1979, John met his wife Becky, with whom he would travel around Europe and spent time with her bicycling around Crete and Turkey. They married in 1981. In the late 1980s, John and Becky lived for a winter in the French Alps where John worked as a ski patrolman through Sun Valley’s exchange program. He was a passionate vegetable gardener, cribbage, bridge and hearts player, home brewer of beer (“Stokesweiser”) and a man who loved hiking, whether high in the Sawtooths or up the rugged west coast of Vancouver Island.
Throughout the years, John worked construction, raised two children (Reed and Daniela) with Becky and remained an active member of the community. While generally a man of few words, John was passionate about his people and would, without hesitation, give the shirt off his back to help anyone who needed it.
John is survived by his wife, Becky; their two children, Reed and Daniela; and a sister, Sara, who still lives near Hansville; numerous cousins and a large extended family, not to mention innumerable friends throughout the world. The family asks that remembrances be sent as donations to our local Hospice, any form of Parkinson’s research or to your favorite local nonprofit.
