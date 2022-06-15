John Robert Martinson was born Sept. 9, 1935, in Oak Park, Illinois, and passed away May 25, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. He grew up outside Chicago. John attended Culver Military Academy, Princeton University and Northwestern University. Throughout his career, he worked mainly in the financial sector and in the oil and gas industry. As an adult, he lived in New York City, London, Los Angeles, Houston, and Ketchum, Idaho. John was passionate about many things: his Christian faith, travel, classical music, books, canoeing, golf, horse racing, the Houston Texans, and the Chicago Cubs. He was a founding member of the De Gustibus Men’s Literary Society of Houston as well as a member of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church in Houston and Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood in Ketchum. John is survived by his wife, Jaclyn, as well as his children, step children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. For those so wishing, his charity of choice is Living Water International, 4001 Greenbriar Dr., Stafford, TX 77477. A memorial service is planned for the fall in Ketchum, Idaho.
