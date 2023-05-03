John Peter Maier (Peter) died peacefully on April 20, 2023, with his family by his side. He lived a long and good life but was ready to pass gently into Heaven after a difficult battle with Alzheimer's.
Peter was born in Milwaukee to Irwin and Loraine Maier on Dec. 26, 1940. He was the fourth of four children: Sally, Mary and Victor, all of whom preceded him in death. He went to school at Hartford Elementary, St. Roberts and Milwaukee Country Day School. He was a fine athlete, lettering in football, basketball and track and field. He attended Union College in Schenectady, New York, where he pledged Chi Psi and made many friends.
Peter left Union College in 1962 and returned to Milwaukee. Shortly thereafter he was in Canada learning the newsprint business. He worked in the industry for almost 50 years. He was known for his integrity and fair dealing and developed many lifelong friendships with publishers, colleagues and competitors. He traveled extensively calling on customers.
Peter and Sandra were married in 1965. They had four children in rapid succession: Amy (1966), Karl (1967), Molly (1969) and Sally (1972). They moved frequently as Peter moved up in his career. They lived in Chicago, Winnetka, Atlanta, Dallas, Portland, Boise and, finally, in Ketchum, Idaho. In spite of his frequent travels, Peter spent lots of time with his family. He coached both his son and the girls in soccer. He attended basketball games, track meets, and as many as eight soccer games a week. He was on the board of the children's prep school and participated in all school events.
Peter resumed his athletic and adventure travel when the kids were gone. He climbed Kilimanjaro, went as far as base camp at Everest, climbed The Remarkables in New Zealand and hiked the Inca Trail. He also scaled many of the Fourteeners in Colorado. He biked across the country in 2005 with a friend, a saddle bag and a credit card. He competed in cross country ski races in the U.S. and Europe.
Peter lived a full and active life. He volunteered at church, at schools and with The Hunger Coalition. He loved his family and the great outdoors. He was the proud grandfather of Riley, Delaney, Henry, Maggie, Will, Felix and Liesl. We will miss his smile, his adventuresome spirit, and his crazy dancing.
Services will be held at Feerick Funeral Home in Milwaukee on Saturday, May 6, 2023. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association at http://act.alz.org/goto/PeterMaier.
Commented