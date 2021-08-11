Please share an afternoon with us to remember John Pascoe Sr. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. The location is 405 Glendale Road, Bellevue. Bring your favorite stories to share and any photos with his smiling bright blue eyes. We will be serving sandwiches and light refreshments.
