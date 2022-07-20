John Orvil Hepworth, 83, of Hailey, Idaho, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2022, at his daughter's home in Boise after a long illness. He was under the care of Horizon Hospice Care.
John was born Aug. 27, 1938, in a tent house in Wendell, Idaho. He was the second of five children born to Lydia and Samuel Squire Hepworth. He came in at a whopping 11 pounds and was delivered by a midwife in a tent at a labor camp after the doctor fell asleep in his car and couldn't be found to deliver the baby.
John grew up in and around Jerome, Idaho, and loved the outdoor life of hunting and fishing with his dad and brothers. He used to say that his dad could catch fish in a bucket. John attended schools in Jerome and graduated from Jerome High School in 1956. After graduation, John enlisted in the U.S. Navy and entered the submarine service. After attending sub school in New London, Connecticut, he returned to Idaho and in September 1958 married the love of his life, Norma Jean Young. The couple had recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary.
John was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and he and Norma were sealed to their family for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1965. He held many positions in the church, including 1st Councilor in the Bishopric, and Sunday School President and teacher. He loved his time in the Primary, as he had a very special place in his heart for children.
John was the last surviving member of his family and was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Squire and Lydia; his half-sister, Leora; brothers, Harmon (Hap) and Mel; and sisters, Ella and Illa. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Steven, who died at birth.
He is survived by his wife, Norma; sons, Kenneth Allen (Anna B) of W. Valley, Utah, Marvin (Ann) of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Russell (Deb) of Meridian, Idaho; and daughter, Jeanette (Mitch) of Boise, Idaho. John and Norma have 11 grandchildren and will soon welcome their 14th great-grandchild this week. They recently found out that number 15 will arrive in January of next year.
A service was held on July 16, 2022, at the Hailey LDS Church. We invite family and friends to share a memory, photo, or leave a condolence at www.woodriverchapel.com
