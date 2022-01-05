John Neil Brezzo (March 2,1942—Dec.4, 2021) born in Oakland, California, to John and Olga (Merlone) Brezzo.
Growing up, John actively participated in Boy Scouts, his church and school. After attaining his Master of Arts in Regional and City Planning from The University of Oklahoma, he was first employed by the city of Oakland, moving on to the city of San Jose in 1968 where he achieved the position of Chief of Program Development, Planning Department. In 1979, he joined Charles W. Davidson and Don Kavanagh forming DKB Homes. They built many low cost residences, apartment buildings and homes throughout the Bay Area. As a reflection of his ethics related to his urban planning background he accepted David Neale’s proposal to form what is now First Community Housing providing homes for low-income families.
John’s additional altruistic endeavors were notable and meaningful to him. He served on the board of the Rotary Club of San Jose, the board of Silicon Valley Monterey Bay Council, and the Boy Scouts of America. While chairman of the County of Santa Clara/Province of Florence, Italy Sister County Commission, he led a commission trip to Florence for a memorable week and entertained the Italian Commission when they traveled here. He also served as President of the San Jose Flycasters for many years and as Federation of Fly Fishers (Fly Fishers International) Northern California Council President.
Fly fishing, wine making, and duck hunting defined him in his pursuits beyond his profession. He was passionate in the details, techniques and execution of each hobby. He tied his own flies, listened and practiced duck calls on long drives to the Butte Sink and continually perfected his wine making for over 45 years. He would take his younger cousins out on hunting and fishing trips as a young adult, and later bring his own children out where they got to see him true to form. His children carry some of their best memories of their father while sharing in those activities.
John Brezzo passed away Dec. 4, 2021, from complications related to the treatment of lung cancer. He was predeceased by his sister Betty Brezzo and his parents, John and Olga (Merlone) Brezzo. He is survived by his devoted wife, Bonnie (Bush) Brezzo, and his children, Susan (Dorsey) Quinn, Steven Dorsey (Linh Chau), Pietro Brezzo (Stephanie Carr), and Marley Brezzo (Jessica Lozano), along with his grandchildren, Charlotte, Meg, Milo, Jessica, Sarah, Dennis, Giada, Vincenzo, Nova, Leonardo, and his great granddaughter, Lilly. He will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to First Community Housing (Attn: Deb McClellan, 75 East Santa Clara Street, Suite 1300, San Jose, CA 95113), Silicon Valley Monterey Bay Council, Boy Scouts of America, SVMBC Boy Scouts of America (Attn: Heather Lerner/Jason Stein, 970 West Julian Street, San Jose, CA 95126), or volunteer for a cause close to your heart.
Commented